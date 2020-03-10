City golf courses set to open

Fort Wayne city golf courses will be opening for the season Monday, the Parks and Recreation Department said today.

To check on course availability and to schedule tee times at Foster, Shoaff and McMillen golf courses, call the course where you plan to play:

Foster Park Golf Course: 427-6735, http://www.fostergolfcourse.com

McMillen Park Golf Complex: 427-6710, http://www.mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range: 427-6745, http://www.shoaffgolfcourse.com

Season memberships are also on sale at the golf course clubhouses or at the Parks and Recreation main office, 705 E. State Blvd.