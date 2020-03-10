The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, March 10, 2020

    City golf courses set to open

    Fort Wayne city golf courses will be opening for the season Monday, the Parks and Recreation Department said today.

    To check on course availability and to schedule tee times at Foster, Shoaff and McMillen golf courses, call the course where you plan to play:

    Season memberships are also on sale at the golf course clubhouses or at the Parks and Recreation main office, 705 E. State Blvd.

     

