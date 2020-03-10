The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:12 am

    State health officials confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus

    MATTHEW LEBLANC | The Journal Gazette

    State health officials have confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus. 

    One "presumptive positive" COVID-19 case is in Adams County, according to a statement from the Indiana State Department of Health. The other is in Boone County. 

    The Adams County case is the second COVID-19 confirmation in northeast Indiana in as many days. Officials Monday said a man in Noble County tested positive for the virus. 

    Presumptive positive means the patient has tested positive at a state laboratory. 

    There are now six coronavirus cases in Indiana. 

    For updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Indiana State Department of Health, click here.

    mleblanc@jg.net

