Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:12 am
State health officials confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus
MATTHEW LEBLANC | The Journal Gazette
State health officials have confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus.
One "presumptive positive" COVID-19 case is in Adams County, according to a statement from the Indiana State Department of Health. The other is in Boone County.
The Adams County case is the second COVID-19 confirmation in northeast Indiana in as many days. Officials Monday said a man in Noble County tested positive for the virus.
Presumptive positive means the patient has tested positive at a state laboratory.
There are now six coronavirus cases in Indiana.
