State health officials confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus

State health officials have confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus.

One "presumptive positive" COVID-19 case is in Adams County, according to a statement from the Indiana State Department of Health. The other is in Boone County.

The Adams County case is the second COVID-19 confirmation in northeast Indiana in as many days. Officials Monday said a man in Noble County tested positive for the virus.

Presumptive positive means the patient has tested positive at a state laboratory.

There are now six coronavirus cases in Indiana.

For updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Indiana State Department of Health, click here.

