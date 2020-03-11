FAME cancels annual festival

Because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus, FAME is canceling the FAME Festival, which was to be held on Saturday and Sunday at Grand Wayne Center.

No alternate date is available to reschedule this spring, the organization said in a statement.

The FAME Festival draws more than 10,000 visitors and performers during the two-day event, the statement said, "and to put that many persons at risk is too great. We thank you for understanding the situation."