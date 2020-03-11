Person at Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show tests positive for virus

People who attended last month’s Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show might have been exposed to the new coronavirus, the Allen County Department of Health announced today.

A person who was at the Memorial Coliseum event on Feb. 27 has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the health department said.

"The public risk from this exposure is very low,” the health department said in a statement.

With the COVID-19 incubation period of 14 days and the average person exhibiting symptoms by the fifth day, anyone infected from this exposure would likely already be showing symptoms, the health department said.

However, the health department added, since the incubation period ends March 12, visitors to the show on February 27 should watch for symptoms for the next 24 hours.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan expects there will be more low-risk exposures.

“With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization today, low-risk exposures like this will likely occur throughout the community for the next several months,” McMahan said in a statement. “Community members should take precautions collectively to protect themselves and others by washing hands frequently, monitoring themselves for symptoms and avoiding work and public gatherings when sick.”

Memorial Coliseum staff have stepped up cleaning efforts and have provided hand sanitizer stations since the virus because a more widespread issue, the health department said.

“People who have attended events at the Coliseum since Feb. 27 are not at increased risk of exposure,” it said.