Consistency still focus for K's

The Komets play host to the Wichita Thunder at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Putting together full 60-minute games continues to be the focus for the Komets, who have 11 games left in the regular season.

“Just stay us,” forward Brady Shaw said. “We know what we have to do to be successful. If we stick to that, then we will be. It seems whenever we get off course, or get distracted this year, it catches up to us. We just need to be us and play our game.”

Shaw said some of the mistakes that have been happening – letting down for stretches in games – stems from the inexperience of a young team.

But the Komets are coming off a stretch of 14 straight divisional games in which they went 9-5-0 and they feel as if momentum is on their side.

“Any time you can get hot late in the year, it's good and we want to try and keep it going heading into the playoffs,” Shaw said.

