2 behind bars after near-collision with state trooper

Two Angola men are in the Steuben County Jail after nearly colliding with an Indiana State Police trooper Sunday, state police said today.

Around 8:50 p.m., a state trooper on patrol on Mill Street in Angola was almost hit by a passing driver in an SUV, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

While pursuing the SUV, the trooper saw both the driver and the passenger throw items out of the windows, the statement said.

After the SUV was stopped, it said, the trooper discovered the items thrown out to be suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Jeremy L. Combs, 31, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanor charges. The passenger, Matthew Drew, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor charge. Drew was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant charging domestic battery, the statement said.