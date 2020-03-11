Vera Bradley reports quarlerly, 2020 earnings

Vera Bradley Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal 2020 earnings of $16 million, or 47 cents per diluted common share, on net revenues of $495 million. The company's fiscal year ended Feb. 1.

The earnings represented a 23% decline from the $20.8 million, or 59 cents a share, earned for fiscal 2019 on net revenues of $416 million.

The most recent annual earnings included $12.1 million of after-tax net charges primarily related to Vera Bradley's July acquisition of a majority interest in Pura Vida, a California-based bracelet maker, for $75 million cash.

Fourth-quarter earnings, which included Pura Vida profits, were $12.5 million, or 37 cents a share, a 45% increase from the $8.6 million, or 25 cents a share, posted for the prior fiscal year's fourth quarter.

Revenues increased by 33% during the three-month period, to $157 million.

sslater@jg.net