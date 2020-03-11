Purdue University Fort Wayne extending spring break for 1 more week

Purdue University Fort Wayne will extend its spring break for another week in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer announced today.

Spring break will now end on March 22.

This applies to Purdue Fort Wayne students only. Indiana University Fort Wayne students will attend their IU classes as scheduled, but their Purdue Fort Wayne classes will be delayed until March 22, Elsenbaumer said.

Purdue Fort Wayne faculty and staff should still report to work on Monday as scheduled, he added.

“Our extended leadership team, including faculty and student leaders, will meet again this afternoon to continue identifying issues and solutions to this challenging situation,” Elsenbaumer said in a statement. “Additional information will be distributed to campus later today or early this evening.”