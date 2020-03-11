Man sentenced to 60 years for drugs, bombs and guns

A Fort Wayne man convicted of having drugs, bombs and guns in his home was sentenced today to 60 years in federal prison.

Local police and federal agents raided Shawn Bacon's High Street apartment in December 2017, finding two bombs, 22 guns, a ballistic vest and pounds of drugs including methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

Two "military-style" rifles, a stolen handgun, an Uzi and more drugs were found in his car, investigators said.

Jurors convicted Bacon, 39, in August, and he was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

"The long sentences these violent criminals receive is reassuring to the communities they terrorized that law enforcement is on their side," said Brendan Iber, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assistant special agent in charge.

