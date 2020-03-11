State police to conduct sobriety checkpoint

The Indiana State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Noble County on March 20.

Drivers should have their license and registration ready and be prepared for a brief detention while troopers determine whether further investigation is needed, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to remove impaired motorists from Indiana roads who are operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the statement said.

Anyone who thinks he or she sees an impaired driver is encouraged to call 911 or the Fort Wayne state police post at 260-432-8661.