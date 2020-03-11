4 more Indiana residents test positive for coronavirus

Four more Indiana residents have tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, making the total number of cases in the state reach 10.

Here is a breakdown by county of where the positive cases are in Indiana:

Adams : 1

: 1 Boone : 1

: 1 Hendricks : 2

: 2 Howard : 1

: 1 Johnson : 3

: 3 Marion : 1

: 1 Noble: 1

For more information and updates, go to https://www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm.