The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, March 11, 2020 11:19 am

    4 more Indiana residents test positive for coronavirus

    The Journal Gazette

    Four more Indiana residents have tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, making the total number of cases in the state reach 10.

    Here is a breakdown by county of where the positive cases are in Indiana:

    • Adams: 1
    • Boone: 1
    • Hendricks: 2
    • Howard: 1
    • Johnson: 3
    • Marion: 1
    • Noble: 1

    For more information and updates, go to https://www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article