Wednesday, March 11, 2020 11:19 am
4 more Indiana residents test positive for coronavirus
The Journal Gazette
Four more Indiana residents have tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, making the total number of cases in the state reach 10.
Here is a breakdown by county of where the positive cases are in Indiana:
- Adams: 1
- Boone: 1
- Hendricks: 2
- Howard: 1
- Johnson: 3
- Marion: 1
- Noble: 1
For more information and updates, go to https://www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter