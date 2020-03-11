Coroner ID's victim of fatal crash

The Allen County coroner has identified the woman involved in a fatal crash about 12: 45 p.m. Monday in the 17000 block of Marion Center Road.

Kyra M. Rabe, 24, of Fort Wayne, died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns due to a motor vehicle crash, the coroner said after an autopsy.

Rabe’s manner of death has been ruled an accident. She is the third fatal crash victim in Allen County this year.