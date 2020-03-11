Senate balks over bill on final day of legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Curtis Hill is at the center of a game of legislative chicken on the final day of the session.

The Indiana House inserted language last week into Senate Bill 178 saying the attorney general would lose his elected office if the Indiana Supreme Court suspends his law license for at least 30 days.

Hill is accused of groping four women at a work-related function in 2018. A hearing judge has recommended a 60-day suspension and Indiana law is silent on whether a person with a suspended law license can remain attorney general.

But the Indiana Senate is balking. That chamber dissented on the bill, meaning it would go to a conference committee for a final compromise. Both chambers are run by Republicans.

So the House refused to appoint conferees – lawmakers who negotiate a final version.

“Good bill,” said House Speaker Todd Huston, urging the Senate to accept the bill as is and send it to the governor.

The Senate is responding this morning by planning to move other election-related language in Senate Bill 178 to a separate bill, so the provisions aren't lost in a battle over Hill.

As for the Hill language? “The future of that language is still uncertain,” said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray.