6 escape Cortland Avenue house fire

Two adults and four children escaped injury Thursday afternoon in a house fire on Cortland Avenue that moderately damaged a two-story home, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to 1715 Cortland just before 2 p.m. and found a fire in a second-floor bedroom, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. It was controlled within four minutes, the statement said.

A child playing with matches caused the fire, the fire department said. It said Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and Neighborhood Code assisted.