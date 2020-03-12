Verbatim: FWCS Cancels Events, Gatherings in Response to COVID-19

The following was released on Thursday, March 12, 2020:

Fort Wayne Community Schools has canceled most events and all field trips until further notice in an effort to follow the guidance of health experts to limit large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The pre-K and kindergarten registration events scheduled for later this month have been postponed until further notice.

Schools will inform families of specific events to be canceled, but the cancellations would include carnivals, concerts, assemblies and other large gatherings. Decisions on sporting events are still being made on connection with IHSAA. In cases where parents paid in advance for field trips or out-of-state trips, schools are working to obtain reimbursements.

“We understand students and families will be disappointed by these cancellations. We are, too,” Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson said. “We need to take action now, following the guidance of health experts, to slow down the spread of this new virus. We want to keep schools open as long as possible, and that requires a proactive response.”

In addition, volunteers and consultants who work with the schools are being asked to stay out of school buildings for the time-being.

“We appreciate the support the community provides, in terms of volunteers, but for now, we need to minimize the number of people coming in and out of our buildings,” Dr. Robinson said. “We hope our volunteers will return when the time is right.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools is working closely with the local and state health officials to make sound decisions rooted in science. Updated information can be found at FWCS.info/COVID19.