    Thursday, March 12, 2020 2:31 pm

    IU Fort Wayne extends spring break, moving classes online

    The Journal Gazette

    The Indiana University Fort Wayne campus is extending spring break one more week and is suspending face-to-face teaching until further notice, a statement from the university said today.

    Spring break will conclude on March 22 and all classes will move online beginning March 23, the university said in a statement.

    The university is encouraging families and students to go to a dedicated website that will include daily updates at https://coronavirus.iu.edu/index.html.

     

