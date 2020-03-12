Thursday, March 12, 2020 2:31 pm
IU Fort Wayne extends spring break, moving classes online
The Indiana University Fort Wayne campus is extending spring break one more week and is suspending face-to-face teaching until further notice, a statement from the university said today.
Spring break will conclude on March 22 and all classes will move online beginning March 23, the university said in a statement.
The university is encouraging families and students to go to a dedicated website that will include daily updates at https://coronavirus.iu.edu/index.html.
