Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:14 pm
Allen County Jail restricts visits to inmates
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County sheriff has placed restrictions on visitation to the inmates in Allen County Jail.
In cooperation with the Allen County Department of Health, there will be no face-to-face contact between inmates and the general public, law enforcement personnel, chaplains, support staff or any personnel not assigned to the Allen County Jail, a statement from the sheriff’s department said today.
Video visitation may be used and is encouraged, the sheriff said.
