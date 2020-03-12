Big Ten Tournament cancels, other conferences follow

The rest of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament has been canceled, effective immediately, in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the conference announced Thursday morning.

The announcement came barely 15 minutes before the first game of the day – Michigan against Rutgers – was set to tip off.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference's statement said.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

Within minutes of the Big Ten announcing its decision, the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and American Athletic Conference (AAC) also announced that their men's basketball tournaments will be canceled, effective immediately. The Big 12 had canceled his tournament less than half an hour earlier.

The cancellations come in the wake of the suspension of the NBA season Wednesday night after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus. The NCAA announced Wednesday that its upcoming events, including the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments, will be played with only limited family members of players in attendance.

Around the same times as the conference tournaments were canceled, Indiana announced that it had canceled the Cream and Crimson spring football game, which had been scheduled for April 17.

Just minutes later, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly released a statement in which he indicated he has asked his players not to return to campus until further notice (Notre Dame is currently on spring break), adding that the Irish will not be hosting any recruits or conducting recruiting activities until further notice. Notre Dame has suspended in-person classes until at least April 13. Indiana's in-person classes are suspended until at least April 6.

The Big Ten's move to cancel the rest of the conference tournament also likely affects the NCAA Tournament fortunes of Indiana and Purdue, who were both set to play Thursday night in the tournament's second round. The Hoosiers are right on the edge of tournament contention and stand at 20-12 after beating Nebraska in the first round Wednesday night. The Boilermakers, at 16-15, likely needed several wins in the Big Ten Tournament to reach the national bracket.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is, as of Thursday afternoon, still scheduled for Sunday night at 6 p.m.

