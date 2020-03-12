Cancellations/Postponements

The following was released on Thursday, March 12, 2020. This is an ongoing list of cancellations and postponements because of the COVID-19:

The Indiana State School Music Association is scheduled to sponsor student music festivals in the next few weeks with over 35,000 students from over 300 schools participating at more than 30 different school facilities throughout the state. After consultation with the Indiana State Department of Health, it has been decided by the ISSMA Executive Committee that to help protect students, schools, and communities from the spread of the COVID-19/Coronavirus, all ISSMA sponsored music events will be cancelled through April 11th. This would include all Junior/Middle/Elementary Concert Organization Festivals and the ISSMA State Show Choir and Jazz Finals. For additional information, contact Mick Bridgewater at mbridgewater@issma.net.

The CSI field trip for Fort Wayne UNITED's Tie Day students to Allen County Superior Court and the Plumbers and Steamfitters of Fort Wayne have been cancelled.