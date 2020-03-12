Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:22 am
Lane restrictions today and Friday
The Journal Gazette
Motorists can expect lane restrictions today and Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
• A gas line crew will be working on Hobson Road at Eastwood Drive today and should finish later today.
• A utility crew Friday will be working on Hillegas Road between Independence Drive and West Coliseum Road and should finish the same day.
• A gas line crew Friday will be working on Fairfield Avenue between Pontiac Street and Rose Lane and should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155.
