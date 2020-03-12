The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:22 am

    Lane restrictions today and Friday

    The Journal Gazette

    Motorists can expect lane restrictions today and Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    • A gas line crew will be working on Hobson Road at Eastwood Drive today and should finish later today.

    • A utility crew Friday will be working on Hillegas Road between Independence Drive and West Coliseum Road and should finish the same day.

    • A gas line crew Friday will be working on Fairfield Avenue between Pontiac Street and Rose Lane and should finish the same day.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article