Friday, March 13, 2020 4:59 pm
Allen County Public Library to close
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County Public Library said today it is closing all its locations to the public from March 16 through April 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Programs, events, and room bookings will be canceled until at least May 18, the library said in a statement.
Materials will not be due until April 13, the statement said. It said staff will be available through Ask a Librarian, and electronic resources remain available.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter