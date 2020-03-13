County-owned land to be surveyed

A piece of county-owned acreage southwest of Lima and Carroll roads will get its first land survey under an agreement Allen County commissioners approved Friday.

The survey, which will map elevations and physical features, will cover 33 acres directly across Carroll Road from the county-owned Byron Health Center property.

The land to be surveyed contains a couple of rental houses plus the Allen County Youth Services Center, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.

Several kinds of surveys of the Byron property already have been approved as part of the county's due diligence before putting the property on the market. The company doing some of that work, Anderson Surveying, of Fort Wayne, has agreed to work on the second parcel for $12,000.

Cloud said there was no immediate plan to sell that property.