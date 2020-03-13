Allen County schools to close for four weeks

Allen County's school corporations said Friday they would close their buildings for about four weeks beginning Monday because of the COVID-19 virus.

Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools plan to be out of school buildings until April 13.

They plan remote learning for students even though they will not be in buildings. Districts also said they were working out details for feeding students breakfast and lunch.

The exact schedules vary slightly by district. Some of the time will be spent on spring break or other holidays, and some districts plan to use some of the waiver days granted by the state.

Fort Wayne Catholic and Lutheran schools also announced closures, as did Huntington County and Warsaw school corporations.

