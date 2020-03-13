Attendance limits at meetings, zoo to be considered, Henry says

Mayor Tom Henry today announced travel restrictions for city employees because of COVID-19 and said visitors to public meetings and the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo soon could see changes as the new coronavirus spreads.

No local cases of the virus have been confirmed, but Henry and others who attended a news conference said they are working to combat the pathogen.

Doing so might include limiting how many visitors at one time can visit the zoo, which opens for the season April 18. Limits on the number of people who can view public meetings also will be considered, Henry said.

He suggested placing TV monitors outside meeting rooms as a way to keep proceedings open to the public but limit the number of attendees inside the rooms.

The Indiana State Department of Health so far has confirmed 12 cases of the virus, but tests on Allen County patients are pending. Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County health commissioner, said it's likely there are local cases.

"Testing is very limited," she said. "That's why we don't have a lot of cases, because we don't have a lot of testing."

The virus has sickened more than 137,000 people worldwide, and about 5,100 people have died. Nearly 70,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers, who are tracking the virus.

No deaths have been reported in Indiana.

The Allen County Health Department will hold a 3 p.m. news conference with leaders of local public and private schools to discuss their response to COVID-19.

mleblanc@jg.net