Holcomb: Hoosiers living in new normal

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers are living in a new normal and “everything's on the table” as state and local officials grapple with the evolving coronavirus.

“This is dangerous…we need to do things and we can do things that will slow the spread and flatten that curve,” he said.

And here is what Holcomb says to those who believe it's all hype and overreaction:

“I won't go so far to say, maybe I will, to say that you're living in a parallel universe if you don't think this is real. This is real. The numbers are going to continue to increase by the very definition of what this virus is.”

Indiana currently has 12 confirmed cases in seven counties. Only 73 Hoosiers have been tested.

Holcomb said he hasn't shut down schools in Indiana -- as some other governors have done -- because each school should be able to respond to whether the virus is in their community.

“We didn't want to be so draconian about this to say that you must close,” he said. “Some have taken position better safe than sorry later and we respect that.”

He did ban all non-essential mass gatherings.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said testing is not as simple as some think. Reagents are needed to extract the DNA from a specimen and it is those reagents that have been limited.

Indiana just received more testing ability and can now test “well over 100 people,” Box said.

She said a testing kit can test 50 people if it is run in one batch. But if the tests are done one at a time you can't test as many.

Box said testing capacity should increase in the next few weeks as more private labs come online, though they have a three- to five-day turnaround.

“Really the efforts are being focused on protecting our most vulnerable population,” she said.

That includes those in long-term care facilities, those in hospitals with severe cases and health care workers.

“Let's say you have a meeting and you have 25 people in the meeting, and somebody ends up COVID-19 positive, then those next 24 people start to develop symptoms of cough, other issues with fevers. We don't really need to test them. We consider them positive for COVID-19,” Box said.

“They've already been sent home because of close contact and told that they need to quarantine for 14 days. Where it becomes different is if they start to become more ill and need to seek help or seek care in the emergency room. Testing may need to be there because they are going to be admitted to the hospital.”