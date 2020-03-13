E-scooters, bikes for rent in downtown Fort Wayne

E-scooters are returning to Fort Wayne, and this year they will be joined by pedal bikes that can also be rented for short trips, the city announced Friday.

Veo, a shared mobility company based in Chicago, released 300 e-scooters that were in storage for the winter months, as well as 150 new pedal bikes, to the near downtown area.

The e-scooters and bikes will not be available from midnight to 6 a.m. today or Sunday. A curfew is in place because of people who may be celebrating the upcoming St. Patrick's Day.

Veo, which recently changed its name from VeoRide, received a permit from the city of Fort Wayne’s Right of Way Department as part of a 16-month pilot program that will end in December. After the pilot ends, the program will be evaluated to determine whether it should continue.

No tax dollars support the program and Veo is responsible for all equipment and liability.

The e-scooters were released in September last year and more than 18,000 people rode the e-scooters more than 46,000 times before they were taken off the streets in December.

“We were pleased with the public’s reception to the e-scooters last fall and are looking forward to the introduction of the bikes this spring,” said Paul Spoelhof, director of Planning & Policy. “In addition to contributing to an active and exciting downtown, we believe the program will provide alternative transportation options for people who either don’t have a car, or choose not to use one.”