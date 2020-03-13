Verbatim: Discipline charges filed against Adams County judge

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications issued this news release today:

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Adams Superior Court Judge Patrick R. Miller. The Commission alleges three counts of misconduct related to the judge’s actions in a legal dispute between Adams County officials and a person working for the Adams County Drug Court. Judge Miller has 20 days to file an answer to the charges.

The 28-page "Notice of the Institution of Formal Proceedings and Statement of Charges" (Case No. 20S-JD-108) is public record and has been filed with the Appellate Clerk’s Office. The charges are brought by the 7-member Commission which investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges.

Generally, the charges allege Judge Miller offered legal advice and strategies regarding a private legal dispute of the Drug Court Coordinator and that the judge abused his authority regarding the matter. The Commission alleges the judge violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in the legal dispute between the county and the Drug Court Coordinator related to her employment status and payment of certain benefits.

The Supreme Court has final authority to determine what, if any, judicial misconduct occurred. The Court can dismiss the charges, accept or reject a disciplinary agreement between the Commission and Judge Miller, appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing, impose a fine, or impose sanctions ranging from a reprimand to a suspension to a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana. More information about the Commission can be found at courts.in.gov/jud-qual. Questions can be directed to Kathryn Dolan or to Judge Miller’s attorney, Margaret Christensen at 317-968-5493.