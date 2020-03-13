Verbatim: Henry highlights community’s readiness to respond to COVID-19

The city of Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Mayor Tom Henry today led a news conference to highlight and reiterate the community’s preparation and readiness to respond to COVID-19. Mayor Henry was joined by Allen County Department of Health officials, Allen County Board of Commissioners, New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael, and City of Fort Wayne government leaders.

Mayor Henry and his leadership team and partners in Allen County government monitor the COVID-19 situation daily in consultation with the Department of Health to help ensure the safety of the community. The public is encouraged to be aware of their respective surroundings and interactions and limit activities in larger group settings.

“We’re fortunate to have a professional and proactive Department of Health and tremendous local healthcare services that are prepared for COVID-19,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s important for all of us to be prepared but not panicked. I appreciate the leadership, collaboration, and teamwork being demonstrated. By working together, we can help those in need and be a stronger community.”

“As COVID19 continues to evolve and spread, we are committed to actively monitoring the disease and coordinating preparedness efforts with local health officials, healthcare providers, first responders, and other critical emergency response functions. Now is the time for everyone in our community to stay informed and stay prepared for any occurrence of COVID-19 or other respiratory illness,” said the Allen County Board of Commissioners.

The public is encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org where a link under the “What’s Hot” feature will take them to the Department of Health’s information about COVID-19.

Information has been shared with all City and County employees who work at Citizens Square and in the field about COVID-19 and the importance of proper handwashing, covering your cough, cleaning and disinfecting work spaces, and staying home when you are sick.

Local governmental bodies plan for worst case scenarios on a regular basis. If work schedules for government employees or accessibility to public spaces need to be altered, leaders will respond accordingly in the best interest of the health and well-being of the public. The City and County will follow guidelines and recommendations from the local department of health and state and federal experts and authorities.

The City’s divisions and departments stand ready to respond to any emergencies. Public safety (police/fire/animal care and control), water filtration plant operation, water pollution control (wastewater) plant operation, neighborhood code compliance, maintenance of Parks and Recreation facilities, street department functions, and finance are leading examples of critical areas of service.

Mayor Henry also stressed the importance of businesses being prepared for possible difficult situations and that individuals and families should be vigilant when considering attending large public events.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has also been in contact with the Mayor’s office and has offered support and an open line of communication moving forward.