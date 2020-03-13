The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, March 13, 2020

    2 held in credit-union robbery

    Two men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a northeast-side credit-union branch this morning, Fort Wayne police said.

    Police said a man entered Three Rivers Federal Credit Union, 1130 E. State Blvd., at 9:12 a.m. and demanded money. He was given cash and left before officers arrived. No one was injured.

    A description of a vehicle possibly used in the robbery was given, and that vehicle was located in southeast Fort Wayne, police said. They said a vehicle pursuit followed by two foot pursuits ended in the arrests without incident in the 2900 block of Plaza Drive.

    Paul Carter, 44, and Roland Ellington, 57, were to be arraigned in federal court on bank robbery charges, police said.

     

     

     

