Friday, March 13, 2020 10:43 am
Fairfield, Calhoun sections limited Monday, Tuesday
The Journal Gazette
Fairfield Avenue between Creighton Avenue and Dewald Street and Calhoun Street between Woodland and Suttenfield avenues will be restricted Monday and Tuesday to allow crews to work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter