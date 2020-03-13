The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, March 13, 2020 10:43 am

    Fairfield, Calhoun sections limited Monday, Tuesday

    The Journal Gazette

    Fairfield Avenue between Creighton Avenue and Dewald Street and Calhoun Street between Woodland and Suttenfield avenues will be restricted Monday and Tuesday to allow crews to work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article