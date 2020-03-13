Friday, March 13, 2020 10:31 am
Till Road portion to close for 2 weeks
The Journal Gazette
Till Road will be closed to through traffic between Lima and Bethel roads from Monday through March 27 for sewer work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour uses Lima, Wallen and Huguenard roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter