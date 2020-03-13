The Journal Gazette
 
    Till Road portion to close for 2 weeks

    The Journal Gazette

    Till Road will be closed to through traffic between Lima and Bethel roads from Monday through March 27 for sewer work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A detour uses Lima, Wallen and Huguenard roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

