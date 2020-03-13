Friday, March 13, 2020 10:28 am
Fritz Road section closed for water-line work
The Journal Gazette
Fritz Road is closed to through traffic between U.S. 33 and Cook Road through Monday for water-line work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour uses U.S. 33 and Cook Road, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
