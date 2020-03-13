The Journal Gazette
 
    Fritz Road section closed for water-line work

    The Journal Gazette

    Fritz Road is closed to through traffic between U.S. 33 and Cook Road through Monday for water-line work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A detour uses U.S. 33 and Cook Road, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

