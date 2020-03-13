The following cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:

Community events

Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana's My City Summit - Build the Fort, scheduled for March 26 at Purdue Fort Wayne, has been postponed. YLNI said it was working with Eventbrite to determine how to best issue refunds to those who purchased tickets, and will be contacting sponsors. A new date will be announced.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic has canceled its presentation of "Carmina Burana" that had been scheduled for Saturday.

Fort Wayne Children's Choir has suspended all rehearsals and classes, including collaborations with Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Fort Wayne Ballet, the First Steps in Music class and the Preparatory Class. The Young Artist Concert has been postponed; a new date has not yet been set.

All shows at the Clyde Theatre have been postponed through March. These include Matt Stell, March 19; Resurrection: A Journey Tribute, March 21; A Cappella Live!, March 25; Los Lobos, March 26; and Candlebox, March 29. The A Cappella Live! performance has been canceled; Los Lobos is postponed until Aug. 5; and the others are postponed with new dates to be announced.

Kosciusko REMC has suspended the cooperative's annual meeting, which had been set for March 28 at Christ's Covenant Church. It said it would determine whether the meeting can be rescheduled and held on a later date.

The Allen County Democratic Party has postponed all events for Saturday for at least two weeks. It plans to reschedule its Platform Hearing and PC/Volunteer Training at a later date. The party's Treasurer's Caucus on Friday will still take place.

The Wakarusa Ag/Deutz-Fahr NTPA Shipshewana Spring Nationals event scheduled for March 20 and 21 at the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana has been canceled. The event will not be rescheduled in 2020. Also called off is the Michiana Farm Show, presented by the MEC and Grogg-Martin Auctioneers and Realty, which will also not be rescheduled in 2020. Next year's NTPA Shipshewana Spring Nationals is scheduled for March 19 and 20, 2021.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert, Ohio, will temporarily close until April 6. Broadway's Finding Neverland scheduled for Saturday is canceled; patrons will be fully refunded by a company check to arrive by mail. The I Am, He Said concert on March 21 is now rescheduled for June 14; all tickets currently sold will be honored.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has canceled the March 18 Summer Job Fair to be held at the Community Center, 233 W. Main St. No reschedule date has been determined. Interested applicants are still encouraged to visit the City of Fort Wayne jobs website to learn about positions with the Parks and Recreation Department -- cityoffortwayne.org/jobs-with-the-city.

SAT testing scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at North Side, South Side and Snider high schools has been canceled. Students will receive additional information via email from The College Board.

The Builders Association of Kosciusko and Fulton Counties has canceled the 2020 Home and Outdoor Show scheduled for March 20 to 22 at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has canceled these riverfront events at Promenade Park -- Sundays at the Riverfront, March 15; Riverfront Educational Series, March 16; and Family Game Night, March 17.

Church services

No church services March 15 at The Pointe Church. The church said it will be preparing “care packs” with chicken noodle soup and other items to comfort those with COVID-19.

Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., will not hold worship services at least through March 29. Live service will be streamed on www.TrinityEnglish.org/Livestream at 11 a.m. Sundays. All other church activities and programs are canceled.

Office closures

From Monday through March 27, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office Child Support Division will be closed to the public. Additionally, it will not accept any documents that are hand-delivered to its office. All active cases will continue to be processed through the court and any payments you are receiving currently will continue. The office can still be contacted by phone at 449-7136 or by email at childsupport@acpao.org.

No visitors

Byron Health Center's Byron’s Got Talent event will now take place behind closed doors at 2 p.m. March 22. Byron is not allowing visitors until further notice. The event can be attended virtually on Facebook Live.