Verbatim: Adams County sheriff warns of COVID-19 scams

The Adams County Sheriff's Office issued the following news release today:

The Adams County Sheriff’s office wants everyone to know that the criminals are hard at work trying to scam our citizens during this medical crisis. Sheriff Dan Mawhorr wants everyone to know the follow:

The CDC and local police departments are spreading the word that anyone going door-to-door purporting to be from the CDC and requesting personal information is likely an impostor. Cybersecurity expert Mark Ostrowski warns employers and people working from home to be vigilant about security when using mobile devices and personal computers, and says cybercriminals are likely to target areas with reported COVID-19 cases.

Due to Adams County making local and state news about our one case criminals are going to use that information against us. Sheriff Mawhorr wants everyone to be more cautious about giving out personal information. His best advice is NOT to give out any information to anyone that you don’t know. And as always, if you have questions do not hesitate to call your local Police Department or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 260-724-5345.