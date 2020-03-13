Verbatim: Turnstone cancellations

Turnstone issued the following news release Thursday, March 12:

FORT WAYNE, IN (March 12, 2020) – As of March 12, Turnstone will be following the directive of Indiana Governor Holcomb by canceling gatherings of more than 250 people, which includes this weekend's annual Turnstone Casino Night fundraiser.

Turnstone has been continuing to monitor the evolving COVID-19 community health event. The health and safety of our clients, staff, and community is our primary concern and we are making decisions based on direction from our local Department of Health and other officials. All decisions are being made to mitigate and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Given that one of the best ways to prevent the spread of viral illness is to limit contact, Turnstone leadership is closely monitoring all developments and working with the Allen County Department of Health as it relates to how we continue to provide programs and services to our clients,” says Turnstone CEO, Mike Mushett.

At this time, there are no other modifications to Turnstone's programs and services. To stay up to date on Turnstone's procedures moving forward, visit https://turnstone.org/turnstone-covid-19-information.

Due to the cancelation of this anticipated community event, those planning to attend can be on the lookout for other ways to support Turnstone's mission. Including but not limited to, the release of the Casino Night silent auction online on Monday, March 16.

As a gesture of gratitude for the intended support of Casino Night, Turnstone is offering a variety of options for the use of purchased tickets. Guests can designate this choice, as well as stay up to date on the silent auction at turnstone.org/casino.

We appreciate the community's understanding as we work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, and apologize for any inconvenience the cancelation of this event may cause.