Verbatim: Warsaw Community Schools COVID-19 statement

Warsaw Community Schools issued the following news release Thursday, March 12:

There are times when we face unique challenges within our schools, community, nation, and world. These last few weeks are one of those times with the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

As a school system, WCS is working closely with local, state, and federal health departments. Dr. Hoffert is grateful to WCS staff for the extreme professionalism that is being shown. Many WCS students and adults are trying to understand and cope with the stress and anxiety of this new world event.

At WCS, safety is our first priority. WCS is immediately implementing some steps within schools to limit outside exposure. Attached is a graph explaining those current steps. These measures will be in place until Spring Break and then re-evaluated. Staff and students are urged to continue best practices including frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, awareness of social space, and staying home if feeling ill.

Warsaw's local health department is monitoring the situation closely to identify any positive cases and review potential existence that could lead to a community spread. At the time of this posting, there are no positive cases within Kosciusko County according to the local health department. There are cases still awaiting results.

Governor Holcomb has just announced Indiana public schools will be granted waiver days if community spread or direct cases within the school are found. Once again, WCS is working directly with the health department to monitor this closely and create the safest solutions for our students, employees, and community. While monitoring, it is important to plan accordingly with E-Learning lessons and contingency plans.

There are many legal questions being addressed behind the scenes. Some include wages for hourly staff if a shutdown were to occur, state testing, special needs and El accommodations, food for our disadvantaged students, and multiple possible scenarios. Please know these are being addressed. To close, Dr. Hoffert appreciates the incredible professionalism and caring hearts of all during this challenge. Updates will be posted to warsawschools.org