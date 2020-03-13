Verbatim: No church services at The Pointe

The Pointe Church issued the following news release Thursday, March 12:

No Church Services at The Pointe this Sunday, March 15, 2020. Online services only. The Pointe Church will be preparing “care packs” with chicken noodle soup and other items to comfort those afflicted with COVID-19.

At 4:30 pm today (Thursday, March 12), Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced that all non-essential gatherings, including churches, must be limited to no more than 250 people to keep Hoosiers safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

The Pointe Church is fully cooperating with our government and will NOT hold church services this Sunday, March 15, on our campus.

The Pointe WILL be providing an online worship experience this Sunday complete with music, announcements, and teaching – very similar to our normal services. The online experience will not be “live” but it will be available this Sunday morning (and throughout the week) on these three channels:

The Pointe Church online at ThePointeChurch.com

The Pointe Church online on YouTube

The Pointe Church online via Facebook

For those of you who support The Pointe financially, your faithfulness in giving will be especially helpful during this online-only experience. Some families have already contacted the church to let us know that they will increase their giving to help out during this time. Whether you are able to give beyond your normal giving or not, you may give online at ThePointeChurch.com.

Only Sunday morning services are affected. The church offices will remain open Monday to Friday and our pastors and staff will continue to serve you family. Carepointe Academy will remain open.

When will church services on campus resume?

We do not know. Since the beginning, The Pointe has fully cooperated with our government’s directives for public safety.

When we’ve had a major snow event and the government closes the roads for all non-emergency vehicles, we have closed our facility. When the government has not closed the roads, we have remained open knowing that each individual worshipper can make the decision that is best for their own family.

We will continue to follow a similar protocol for the coronavirus. When our government directs us to not hold services, we will fully cooperate and offer online worship instead.

Responding with Love, not Fear

God’s Word tells us that we have not been given a spirit of fear or timidity, but of power, love, and a sound mind (2 Timothy 1:7). As believers in Jesus, we want his words to direct our responses to challenges such as the one our world faces now.

Jesus would not panic. Nor would Jesus cavalierly cause harm to others by not protecting them. Love means we take precautions like washing our hands and using sanitizers to protect others. If you have not read the Center for Disease Control’s advice on protecting yourself and others, you can find their counsel here.

But love does not stop at precautions. Love means caring for the sick. As followers of Jesus, we should not only pray for those who are sick but also comfort them.

Comforting the Sick

While it is but a small act of kindness, we want to let those in our community who become sick know that we care about them. So, starting this week, we will be collecting cans of Chicken Noodle Soup in the bins outside the worship centre. We will then train teams to safely deliver six-packs of soup (care packs) to the doorsteps of those in our community who we’ve learned are ill. You can drop off soup at The Pointe, Monday to Friday, 9 am to 6 pm.

Additional Updates

As you know, we’re in a situation most of us have never been in before and things are changing day by day. We are monitoring the coronavirus pandemic daily. And we expect that The Pointe’s response to the virus will change as new information becomes available. We will continue to update you on our responses.

Ray R. Harris

Lead Pastor

The Pointe Church