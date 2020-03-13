Verbatim: YLNI My City Summit postponed

Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana issued the following news release today:

Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI) has been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 (coronavirus). In light of the current health environment and the social distancing policies being enforced by many organizations, we have decided to postpone the 2020 My City Summit - Build the Fort event that was to be held at Purdue Fort Wayne on March 26, 2020. The health and safety of our members, friends and sponsors is of the utmost priority, and we want to protect you and our community as much as possible.

As soon as we have a new date for the event, we will update the public, and we hope they will still be able to join us for the event. In the meantime, we are working with Eventbrite to determine how to best issue refunds to those who purchased tickets and will be in contact with the event sponsors individually over the next week.

Warm regards,

YLNI Board of Directors