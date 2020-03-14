Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:05 am
Hicksville man dies in crash
The Journal Gazette
DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Hicksville, Ohio, man killed Friday night.
Officers said John Vanhorn, 61, was driving a Dodge Durango north in the 900 block of County Road 39 about 9:30 p.m. in Waterloo when the vehicle passed another motorist just before a curve.
Vanhorn lost control of the SUV driving on a gravel shoulder, rolling the vehicle multiple times before entering a ditch. He was driving in a no-passing zone, police said.
Vanhorn was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.
A 37-year-old female passenger, also from Hicksville, was wearing a seat belt and managed to get out, and was treated for chest and back pain, police said.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter