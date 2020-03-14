The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, March 14, 2020

    Hicksville man dies in crash

    The Journal Gazette

    DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Hicksville, Ohio, man killed Friday night.

    Officers said John Vanhorn, 61, was driving a Dodge Durango north in the 900 block of County Road 39 about 9:30 p.m. in Waterloo when the vehicle passed another motorist just before a curve.

    Vanhorn lost control of the SUV driving on a gravel shoulder, rolling the vehicle multiple times before entering a ditch. He was driving in a no-passing zone, police said.

    Vanhorn was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

    A 37-year-old female passenger, also from Hicksville, was wearing a seat belt and managed to get out, and was treated for chest and back pain, police said.

     

     

