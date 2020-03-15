Verbatim: FWCS Begins Free Meals for Children on Tuesday

The following was released on Sunday, March 15, 2020:

FWCS will distribute breakfast aFort Wayne Community Schools will provide free meals for children beginning Tuesday, March 17. Meals are available for all children, regardless of the school they attend, ages birth through high school. nd lunch packs from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. daily at all FWCS elementary schools. Children must be present to pick up the meals, which will be distributed by drive-up or walk-up. Meals will be available Monday through Friday during the entire closure, including during spring break (March 30-April 3).

FWCS currently plans to be closed through April 10. Officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow the recommendations of federal, state and local health officials.

Distribution locations are as follows: