Verbatim: Lutheran Health Network Implementing Extended Safety Measures in Response to COVID-19

The following was released on Sunday, March 15, 2020:

FORT WAYNE (March 15, 2020) - In an effort to protect the safety of patients, visitors and our healthcare team members, Lutheran Health Network has implemented extended safety measures in response to COVID-19.

Visitor Restrictions

Until further notice, Lutheran Health Network has implemented the following visitor restrictions:

Hospitals

· Visitors are limited to one adult (18 years and older) per patient. This could include an immediate family member or spouse/domestic partner. Both parents will be allowed to visit babies in the NICU.

· No visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department (the parent or guardian of a minor is permitted).

· No visitors of any age with respiratory or flu-like symptoms (cold, cough, fever, muscle aches) will be permitted to visit patients or wait within the facility.

· No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit patients.

RediMed and MedStat Urgent Care Locations

· No visitors will be allowed (the parent or guardian of a minor is permitted)

Lutheran Health Physicians Practice Locations

· Only one visitor age 18 or older may accompany a patient

Personal protective equipment

Designated stations have been placed throughout the hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities and feature personal protective equipment, such as face masks, and hand sanitizer. Patients are encouraged to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital and when entering or exiting patient rooms.

Volunteer services

Lutheran volunteer services, which aids in a variety of programs, has been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Social distancing

Whenever possible, it is recommended to practice social distancing, which means limiting close contact with others, especially in large groups. Community events, classes and non-essential meetings may be cancelled or postponed. Contact the organizer if you are unsure about the status of a specific event, class or meeting.

Staff procedures and guidelines

Lutheran Health Network is actively implementing various procedures to support and protect its employees. Guidelines have been established and we continue to proactively take measures that will support our ability to serve the community at all times.

COVID-19 screening

As a reminder, Lutheran Health Network is offering an easy-to-use screening option specific to COVID-19. Individuals with symptoms or concerns specific to COVID-19 can:

· Call Lutheran Health Network’s 24-Hour Information Line at (260) 435-5050 to speak with a healthcare professional who can help determine next steps.

Patients with standing appointments, ongoing care plans or other health concerns should contact their providers prior to canceling or rescheduling appointments. We appreciate the community’s understanding and compliance at this time.