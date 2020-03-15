Indiana COVID-19 cases rise to 19

Four more people in Indiana have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 19. The total number of Hoosiers tested for the virus is now 121. No one has died from the virus.

Allen County residents who are exposed to known confirmed cases of COVID-19 are asked to quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor themselves for fever, cough and other symptoms, including sore throat and shortness of breath. Quarantining separates and restricts the movement of those exposed to see if they become sick. Household contacts and family members of people quarantined can go about their normal business but should self-monitor for fever or other symptoms and call their doctor if any develop, the health department said.

Testing for COVID-19 is not currently available on demand or by request. Patients must currently meet the state health department's criteria to be tested, and strict protocol must be followed to ensure no one else is exposed while a mucus specimen is collected from an individual, Allen County officials said.

The state laboratory continues to prioritize testing for people who are at high risk. State data Saturday showed 16 more people were tested for the virus, bringing the total to 89. The health department is urging people who do not meet criteria for being high risk to consult their own health care providers about private testing.