Verbatim: Liability Insurance for Childcare Facilities During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The following was released on Sunday, March 15, 2020:

Indianapolis – The Indiana Department of Insurance is addressing concerns that facilities that provide services such as childcare and meals to the community will lose their liability insurance if they remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no reason to believe that any carrier would be or is denying coverage at this time.

Insurance companies cannot cancel coverage without filing an endorsement change in the terms of the policy with the Department. Commissioner Stephen W. Robertson stated that the Department will aggressively support those facilities if their commercial insurance carrier attempts to deny their liability insurance without approval.

At this time, childcare facilities will maintain liability insurance if they choose to remain open and follow their normal protocol for children who may have an illness. Any facility that has a question about their coverage may contact the Department on Monday during normal business hours at 317-234-8582.