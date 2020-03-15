The following cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:

Indiana Michigan Power

Indiana Michigan Power is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in our communities.

We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. Indiana Michigan Power is committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve as we navigate this uncertain time.

If customers have any questions or concerns, please call our Customer Operations Center at: Indiana customers: 1-800-311-4634; Michigan customers: 1-800-311-6424

NIPSCO has emailed their customers similar correspondence.

Artlink

Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our community.

To support local, state and federal efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Artlink will temporarily close and programming will be suspended beginning Saturday, March 14.

In times of uncertainty, art can offer hope and healing. We are exploring ways to share our current exhibitions—Fragments of Human Geography by Jeff Schofield, Four Rooms in Athens, Georgia by Michael Benedetti, and the inaugural Cup Exhibition featuring regional ceramicists—digitally. More updates may be found on Artlink's Instagram feed https://www.instagram.com/artlinkfw and on our website here: artlinkfw.com.

We will continue to evaluate the situation and look forward to welcoming you back to Artlink when we reopen.

The following events at Artlink have been cancelled:

3/16 - Figure Drawing, 6-9pm

3/18 - Collaboratorium, 6-9pm (to be rescheduled)

3/19 - Figure Drawing, 6-9pm

3/23 - Figure Drawing, 6-9pm

3/26 - Figure Drawing, 6-9pm

3/30 - Figure Drawing, 6-9pm

IU Health

Due to a rise in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory viruses, Indiana University Health is implementing updated visitor restrictions to protect patients and prevent further spreading.

Beginning Sunday, March 15, 2020, no visitors will be permitted at IU Health hospitals.

Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one visitor:

Neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU)

OB/delivery

Pediatrics

Emergency Department (ED)

Outpatient surgery

Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (one parent/guardian per patient)

In end of life situations, two visitors will be allowed per patient

A patient being directly admitted to the hospital may also be allowed a visitor at the time of admission only.

More information about COVID-19, visitor restrictions and screening processes can be found at iuhealth.org.

Amateur Radio Emergency Service

The Allen County Amateur Radio Emergency Service has canceled the March 28 severe weather seminar. We hope to reschedule but at this time we don't know if that will be possible, or when.

AARP

As coronavirus (COVID-19) developments change hour by hour, AARP Foundation is doing its part to flatten the curve of transmission.

A top priority for us is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers. Therefore, we are suspending AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services beginning March 16 until further notice.

We will continue to assess whether we can open again in some or all sites for the remainder of the tax season and if the tax season is extended.

Fort Wayne Artists Guild

Please note that the Fort Wayne Artists Guild meeting on March 18, 2020, has been cancelled.

