Pets of the week

Spud is a 1-year-old male guinea pig. Spud would be a great pet to teach children responsibility and compassion. To meet Spud and all the adoptable pets at Animal Care & Control, visit the shelter at 3020 Hillegas Road or call 427-5502.
Allen County SPCA
Mozzie is a neutered 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix. He is serious about spending time with the people he loves. To meet Mozzie and the other adoptable cats at Allen County SPCA, visit the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St., or call 744-0454.
Allen County SPCA
Mazy is a spayed 5-year-old boxer mix. She loves to snuggle. To meet Mazy and all of the adoptable dogs at Allen County SPCA, visit the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St., or call 447-0454.