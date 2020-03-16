Vera Bradley Outlet Sale rescheduled

The Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale, scheduled for April 15 to 19 at Memorial Coliseum, has been rescheduled until next year because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced today.

"Tens of thousands of loyal fans have historically traveled to our hometown to attend the Sale, and we believe putting the health and well-being of our customers, event staff, associates and community-at-large first is the right decision," Vera Bradley said on its website.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 sale will automatically be good for the same day and session of the rescheduled event, which will take place April 7 to 11, 2021, the company said. It said customers who are unable to attend the rescheduled event will have the option to submit a refund request via Ticketmaster by April 6, 2021.

By calling the change a rescheduling, not a cancellation, Vera Bradley said it is able to give ticketholders access to the same day and session they purchased this year.