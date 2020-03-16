City Council switches to twice-monthly meetings through April

Fort Wayne City Council will switch from weekly meetings to the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month through April, City Clerk Lana Keesling and Fort Wayne City Council President Tom Didier announced Monday.

The change is in response to rapidly evolving developments with the COVID-19 global pandemic that has sickened thousands and led to numerous deaths, including one in Indiana announced Monday.

The change to meeting twice monthly "will not impact the business of the city or the passage of bills," Keesling and Didier said in a news release. "It will simply limit instances of exposure."

All meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Courtroom, Room 035, Garden Level, Citizens Square.

While meetings remain open to the public, "it is strongly suggested that citizens watch from home to facilitate social distancing, on channel 58 (Comcast), channel 28 (Frontier), or livestreamed through the Allen County Public Library," the news release said. A link can be found at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/city-council-information.html.

With the schedule change, the meeting dates for the Committee and Regular sessions will be March 24, April 14 and April 28.

The council will not be taking public comment during meetings. Residents who want to share comments and have them read into the record can submit them to the Clerk’s Office by email to clerk@cityoffortwayne.org or by mail to 200 E. Berry St., Suite 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Comments should be no more than 300 words and must be received by the close of business the Friday before scheduled meetings.