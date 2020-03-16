Indiana reports 1st novel coronavirus death

INDIANAPOLIS -- State officials announced Indiana's first coronavirus death Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb also shut down bars, nightclub and restaurants through the end of March.

“A family today is suffering the ultimate loss due to COVID-19, and this sadly underscores how severe the virus can be -- especially for some high-risk Hoosiers,” Holcomb said. “The state is taking unprecedented actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and every Hoosier should follow the precautionary measures.”

"Stay home" was the advice given over and over again at a state news conference.

The adult from Marion County died at a Community Health Network hospital on Monday morning. The person, who was older than 60, had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also suffered from underlying medical conditions.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It has no vaccine or treatment.

It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold. As of Monday morning, 24 Hoosiers across 13 counties have received presumptive positive tests for COVID-19. All but one are adults.

Holcomb said precautions such as limiting bars and restaurants to carryout and delivery only will help slow the spread of the virus.

"We are aware of the economic hardships this is causing. The more we do now the better we will be down the line," he said.

Indiana was the last state in the region to take that measure. Holcomb still hasn't ordered schools shut though all but 16 districts have done so on their own.

Holcomb said Hoosiers should adhere to the CDC guidelines, which recommend no in-person events of more than 50 people.