Local gas prices down 17 cents a gallon in week

Fort Wayne gasoline prices averaged about $1.91 a gallon today, down 17 cents a gallon from a week ago and down 54 cents a gallon from a year ago, the AAA said today.

Nationally, prices averaged about $2.26 a gallon, down 13 cents a gallon from a week ago and down 28 cents a gallon from a year ago, AAA said in a statement.

“The national gas price average is 13 cents cheaper on the week and nearly 20 cents less than the beginning of the month. These are significant decreases in just 7 and 16 days,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA expects gas prices to continue trending cheaper, with the high likelihood of the national average hitting $2 a gallon before the end of March.”