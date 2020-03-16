These cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:

All preregistered Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory programs are canceled until further notice. In addition, the April 10 Easter in the Garden event, the April 11 Visit with the Easter Bunny and the Conservatory Volunteer Dinner are canceled. The conservatory itself remains open during regular hours.

The Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission are postponing the upcoming Fair Housing Summit originally scheduled for April 29 at Memorial Coliseum. Registrants will be notified by email about a new date for the event.

Closures

Chick-fil-A Coliseum Boulevard will be closing its dining room beginning Tuesday morning. Drive-thru service at the restaurant will remain open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and mobile carryout will be available to pick up inside. Catering services also continue.

All 12 locations of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites will be temporarily closed effective March 17.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Code Compliance Office will suspend hearings until the week of May 3. Penalties associated with those hearings will be suspended until that week. Neighborhood Code is also suspending any other payments due during this period.